Interesting! Take a look at first and the last dress of these actress from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.

Hina Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who played the lead roles of Ashara and Naira, are still remembered for their stellar performances in the show. It's the third generation track featuring Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod. Hina and Shivangi's characters are still ruling the hearts of their fans. Likewise, here is an interesting fact put forward by one of their crazy followers. Take a look at the picture wherein we can see the first dress and the last dress of the actresses during the whole tenure of the shoot.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Harsh is unaware of the happenings in his family and keeps spreading hatred for Neil and how Manjari has allowed him too much freedom. Akshara watches Manjari, who lays unconscious under medicinal influence.

