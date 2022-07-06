Interesting! Take a look at first and the last dress of these actress from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Akshara watches Manjari, who lays unconscious under medicinal influence.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 17:59
Interesting! Take a look at first and the last dress of these actress from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.   

Also read INTRIGUING! Yet another connection between Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan apart from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Hina Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who played the lead roles of Ashara and Naira, are still remembered for their stellar performances in the show. It's the third generation track featuring Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod. Hina and Shivangi's characters are still ruling the hearts of their fans. Likewise, here is an interesting fact put forward by one of their crazy followers. Take a look at the picture wherein we can see the first dress and the last dress of the actresses during the whole tenure of the shoot. 

Check out the video 

Also read  Shocking! These actors refused the role of Dr Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Meanwhile in the show we see  that, Harsh is unaware of the happenings in his family and keeps spreading hatred for Neil and how Manjari has allowed him too much freedom. Akshara watches Manjari, who lays unconscious under medicinal influence.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 17:59

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Interesting! Everything you need to know about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's love story
MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal seem to have confirmed their relationship on Instagram as they said 'I love you...
Swaran Ghar: Evil! Bebe almost convinced by Ajit, Vikram’s masterstroke turns the table
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves...
Interesting! Take a look at first and the last dress of these actress from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the...
WOW! Check out the cool chemisty between Ulka Gupta and this costar from Banni Chow Home Delivery
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show c is all set to break the TRP records for its intrigung plotline and acting chops of the actors...
Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Must Read! Richa Chadha DISAPPOINTED with the DIFFERENCE in Lawrence and Sidhu's SECURITY
MUMBAI: Congress leader and prominent Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s death left everyone in a state of shock. He got...
Spy Bahu: Romantic! Yohan gives his hand to Sejal, share an eye-lock moment
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Everything you need to know about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's love story
Interesting! Everything you need to know about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's love story
Latest Video