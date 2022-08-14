Interesting! Take a look at lesser-known siblings of THESE television celebs

MUMBAI: One of the greatest gifts from God is a sibling. Here's the list of television celebrities who look exactly like their siblings.

Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy do not require any introduction. They are popular in the telly world and Bollywood industry. In 1992, Ronit Roy made his acting debut with the film, Jaan Tere Naam. Later, his career in television began in 1997 with the show, Bombay Blue. He got a lot of recognition for playing the role of 'Mr. Rishabh Bajaj' in the television series, Kasautii Zindagi Kay.

The film, Jazbat, released in 1994, marked Rohit Roy's acting debut. Later, in 1995 the popular show, Swabhimaan marked the beginning of his television career. Not only are the two brothers similar in terms of their fame and careers, but they also resemble one another greatly in terms of appearance.

Despite the fact that Rohit and Ronit Roy don't precisely look alike, they certainly resemble one another. In addition to their athletic physique, they both have similar hairlines and facial features.

Bharti Singh is an Indian comedian who began her television career in 2008 with the show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. The popular comedian and host has a close relationship with her sister, Pinky. But in addition to their relationship and affection, they are connected by a number of shared characteristics.

Pinky Singh and Bharti Singh have a striking resemblance. Everything about them is the same, from their height to their smile.

The famous sibling duo, Jannat and Ayaan Zubair, are very popular faces in the television industry. The brother-sister duo have a huge fan following on social media. In 2010, Jannat began her career in television with the show, Kashi - Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora.

On the other hand, Ayaan made his acting debut in 2013 with the show, Jodha Akbar. There is a big age gap between the brother and sister. However, they resemble each other in every way. Ayaan is an exact replica of his sister, and they share similar facial and character traits.

Best known as the Mohan sisters, Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan are one of the popular names in the television industry. They have demonstrated their versatility in the entertainment business. Moreover, it will be challenging for you to distinguish between the sister duo if you watch both of them dance together. Not only do they dance in unison, but their facial characteristics are identical. They look like the mirror image of each other.

The popular television actress, Mouni Roy, never fails to amaze us with her acting skills. In 2006, she made her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor's drama, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Mouni has a brother, and the two of them have a very close relationship. The brother and sister's stricking similarities to one another will nonetheless amaze you. Mukhar looks just like his elder sister.

Meher Vij and Piyush Sahdev are popular television celebrities. They've performed admirably in a number of television programmes. Meher Vij began her acting career in 2006 with the television series, Stree Teri Kahani, whereas Piyush Sahdev made his acting debut in 2004 with the television show, Special Squad. These two brother and sister look like each other's shadow. Indeed, Meher and Piyush shell out major sibling goals.

Amrita Rao and Preetika Rao look exactly similar. People believed Preetika to be Amrita's twin sister when she made her television debut with the show, Beintehaan. However, both the sisters have previously denied being identical twins.

Credit: Bollywood Shaadis



