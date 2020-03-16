Interesting! Take a look at never seen avatar of Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa; DEET INSIDE

Leela will get angry with Mamaji for going against her and supporting Anupamaa. Apparently, Mamaji will remind Leela that she is wrong as she is using an old mother to create havoc in Anupamaa’s life.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 19:17
Interesting! Take a look at never avatar of Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa, DEET INSIDE

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupama has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to family equations.   

Also read  Anupamaa: Kudos! Mamaji goes against Leela, supports Anupamaa to marry Anuj

In this video, we see that Rupali Ganguly who plays the role of Anupamaa is seen dancing her heart out to a catching song. No doubt she is the queen of expression and has left no stone unturned to entertain her fans with her stellar acting abilities. 

Check out the video  

Also read  Anupamaa: Dhamaka! Leela Baa surprised to see Anupamaa’s mother’s attitude at Anuj-Anupamaa’s wedding

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that Leela will get angry with Mamaji for going against her and supporting Anupamaa. Apparently, Mamaji will remind Leela that she is wrong as she is using an old mother to create havoc in Anupamaa’s life.

Later Mamaji will warn Leela that if she continues to behave like this then no one will respect her and give the place of a mother in their life.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Star Plus Anupama Vanraj Anuj Baa Bapuji Kavya Paritosh Pakhi Samar Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Paras Kalnawat Anagha Bhosale Madalsa Sharma Ashish Mehrotra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 19:17

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Glam Queen! Maera Mishra oozes sheer elegance in Lehengas
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Glamourous! Tanya Sharma looks drop-dead gorgeous drapping different types of sarees
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Uff hotness! Here's a proof that Dheeraj Dhoopar can seamlessly don western and ethnic outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read  ...
Exclusive! This is what Neeharika Roy aka Radha of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan has to say on being compared with Sriti Jha
MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to bring a new fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. It is a mature romance...
Omg! Namaste America: Here's a take of Baa and Vanraj's send off to America
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’s Ram Kapoor aka Nakuul Mehta’s journey and lifestyle decoded!
MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is one of the most talented and celebrated actors in the television world. After Star Plus’ serial...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! "A thread of poetry which connects Chandra and Daulat, also the amazingly written characters" Amruta Khanvilkar on th
Exclusive! "A thread of poetry which connects Chandra and Daulat, also the amazingly written characters" Amruta Khanvilkar on the high points and the USP of the movie Chandramukhi
Latest Video