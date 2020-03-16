Interesting! Take a look at never seen before avatar of Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa; DEETS INSIDE

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupama has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to family equations.

In this video, we see that Rupali Ganguly who plays the role of Anupamaa is seen dancing her heart out to a catchy song. No doubt she is the queen of expression and has left no stone unturned to entertain her fans with her stellar acting abilities.

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that Leela will get angry with Mamaji for going against her and supporting Anupamaa. Apparently, Mamaji will remind Leela that she is wrong as she is using an old mother to create havoc in Anupamaa’s life.

Later, Mamaji will warn Leela that if she continues to behave like this then no one will respect her and give her the place of a mother in their life.

