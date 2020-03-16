Interesting! Take a look at this vanity dance performance of Kumkum Bhagya cast

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character.

In this video we see that the the cast of KumKum Bhagya is dancing their heart out in their vanity van. Take a look at their amazing dance groves and also who all are part of the banter in this video.

Meanwhile in the show, Prachi is disheartened. Later, Pallavi and Aliya scold Prachi because she sat on the beam balance which is made for only Rhea. She makes an exit from the house in an emotional way. Aliya tells her that she cannot be pregnant, while Pallavi tells her that she was not able to give Ranbir that kind of love he deserved.

Well, now it will be interesting to see how Prachi will prove herself in the middle of all the chaos and how Ranbir support Prachi in this tough situation. Will Rhea win again?

