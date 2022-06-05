Interesting! Take a look at your favorite south stars who would grace the seventh season of Koffee With Karan

From Allu Arjun to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here are few south stars who are anticipated to appear on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 17:07
coffe

MUMBAI: After throwing the bait with regards to Koffee With Karan not returning, filmmaker-producer-talk show host Karan Johar has now stated that the seventh season of the hugely popular chat show will return this time on the streaming medium, Disney+ Hotstar.

Let's take a look at the probable list of South celebrities such as Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, and others who might grace Karan Johar's popular chat show.

Also Read: Shocking! Karan Johar confirms that Koffee With Karan won't be back with a new season

Prabhas is already a star in the Hindi belt thanks to his blockbuster Baahubali franchise. He has also appeared in two pan-India films such as Saaho and Radhe Shyam and will be next seen in Adipurush and Salaar. He is known for being a man of less words. So, let's see if Karan Johar would make him speak more than ever. He has appeared on Koffee With Karan 6 with Rana Daggubati and SS Rajamouli.

Jr NTR left everyone in awe with his electrifying presence on The Kapil Sharma Show. It is now time for him to shine on Karan Johar's chat show while sipping a cup of coffee.

Ram Charan has made his Bollywood debut with Zanjeer remake but he got recognition in the Hindi belt with his rocking performance in SS Rajamouli's RRR. And if he graces the Koffee couch, fans may expect him to talk to about his several unknown facts.

Rashmika Mandanna is known as the National Crush and people are head over heels in love with her personality. She won several hearts with her performance in Pushpa. She is also gearing up for her Bollywood debuts in Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Watching her spilling out some of her secrets would be a treat for fans.

Also Read: Finally! Kartik Aaryan opens up on his alleged fallout with Karan Johar

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has already become household with the Hindi audience thanks to her gritty performance in The Family Man 2 series. She has now become the favourite of many after her debut item song Oo Antava from Pushpa. And she is also being flooded with Bollywood offers. She is also in the news for her divorce with Naga Chaitanya. And her fans would be waiting for her to open up about her secrets and lesser known facts.

Allu Arjun is currently riding high on the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise. He has now become popular in the Hindi-speaking audience as well. So it will be interesting watch him treat his Hindi fans with some of his playful anecdotes.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan might enter into wedlock soon. There has been a lot of chatter going on in the industry. Their presence will surely make fans get hooked to Koffee With Karan.

Credit: BollywoodLife

TellyChakkar Television Karan Johar Koffee with Karan Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna Samantha Ruth Prabhu Nayanthara Junior NTR Ram Charan
Like
2
Love
15
Haha
1
Yay
49
Wow
2
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 17:07

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! Trolls accuse Kratika Sengar Dheer of lying about her pregnancy
MUMBAI: Kratika Sengar Dheer and Nikitin Dheer are all set to welcome their first child anytime soon. The actress, who...
Parineetii: OMG! Police arrest Parineet as her husband fails to pick up the calls
MUMBAI: Parineetii went on floors on 14th February.  The show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same...
EXCLUSIVE! Oh My God actor Hetal Puniwala to enter Sony SAB's Shubh Labh
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that Sony...
Exclusive! Wagle Ki Duniya actor Neil Sharma to enter in Sony Sab’s Shubh Laabh : Aapke Ghar Mein
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Wow! Jay Bhanushali’s wife Mahi Vij hints at participating in the 16th season of Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss’ show
MUMBAI: After Jay Bhanushali Mahi Vij might be one of the contestants of Salman Khan hosted ‘Bigg Boss’ next season....
Dance India Dance Li’l Master: Fabulous! Mouni Roy and Ranveer Singh shake a leg and raise temperatures in this scorching summer!
MUMBAI: ‘Ainvayi Ainvayi’ may be the song but it can’t be the reaction of the audience as they’ll see Ranveer Singh...
Recent Stories
jayes
Plea moved against 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' over sex-selection scene in trailer
Latest Video