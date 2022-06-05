Interesting! Take a look at your favorite south stars who would grace the seventh season of Koffee With Karan

MUMBAI: After throwing the bait with regards to Koffee With Karan not returning, filmmaker-producer-talk show host Karan Johar has now stated that the seventh season of the hugely popular chat show will return this time on the streaming medium, Disney+ Hotstar.

Let's take a look at the probable list of South celebrities such as Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, and others who might grace Karan Johar's popular chat show.

Also Read: Shocking! Karan Johar confirms that Koffee With Karan won't be back with a new season

Prabhas is already a star in the Hindi belt thanks to his blockbuster Baahubali franchise. He has also appeared in two pan-India films such as Saaho and Radhe Shyam and will be next seen in Adipurush and Salaar. He is known for being a man of less words. So, let's see if Karan Johar would make him speak more than ever. He has appeared on Koffee With Karan 6 with Rana Daggubati and SS Rajamouli.

Jr NTR left everyone in awe with his electrifying presence on The Kapil Sharma Show. It is now time for him to shine on Karan Johar's chat show while sipping a cup of coffee.

Ram Charan has made his Bollywood debut with Zanjeer remake but he got recognition in the Hindi belt with his rocking performance in SS Rajamouli's RRR. And if he graces the Koffee couch, fans may expect him to talk to about his several unknown facts.

Rashmika Mandanna is known as the National Crush and people are head over heels in love with her personality. She won several hearts with her performance in Pushpa. She is also gearing up for her Bollywood debuts in Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Watching her spilling out some of her secrets would be a treat for fans.

Also Read: Finally! Kartik Aaryan opens up on his alleged fallout with Karan Johar

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has already become household with the Hindi audience thanks to her gritty performance in The Family Man 2 series. She has now become the favourite of many after her debut item song Oo Antava from Pushpa. And she is also being flooded with Bollywood offers. She is also in the news for her divorce with Naga Chaitanya. And her fans would be waiting for her to open up about her secrets and lesser known facts.

Allu Arjun is currently riding high on the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise. He has now become popular in the Hindi-speaking audience as well. So it will be interesting watch him treat his Hindi fans with some of his playful anecdotes.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan might enter into wedlock soon. There has been a lot of chatter going on in the industry. Their presence will surely make fans get hooked to Koffee With Karan.

Credit: BollywoodLife