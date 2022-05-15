Interesting! Take a look at your favourite TV bahus who have ruled the small screen with their shows

From Smriti Irani to Ankita Lokhande, these are a few television stars who became household names through their television shows
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/15/2022 - 10:33
Interesting! Take a look at your favourite TV bahus who have ruled the small screen with their shows

MUMBAI: Smriti Irani, Sakshi Tanwar, Hina Khan, Rupali Ganguly and other actresses have ruled on the small screen with their shows. Keeping the audiences glued to their screen is no easy task and they have done it successfully for years. Here’s an article for their appreciation. In this pic we have Rupali Ganguly in Anupamaa. She is just phenomenal on the show and her character is quite inspiring.

Also Read: Too Hot To Handle! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya oozes beauty in this Sharara

Smriti Irani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi when we talk about the most loved bahus on screen? She was too good on the show while Sakshi Tanwar became a household name thanks to Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. Even after so many years, people remember her character.

On the other hand, Divyanka who played the role of Dr Ishita Iyer Bhalla on the show, received a lot of love from the audience.

Also Read: Exciting Buzz in Town! Who could be the highest paid celebrity on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season-12?

Hina played Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show gave her immense popularity and Shweta became famous for her role of Prerna on the show. The show was a big hit. Deepika Singh played the role of Sandhya Rathi on the show. She was a part of the show for five years.

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande was seen on the show along with Sushant Singh Rajput and soon after they came into a relationship. Gauri Pradhan played Gauri on the show. Her chemistry with Hiten was much loved and Radhika Madan played the role of Ishani on the show. She now acts in films. 

Credit: BollywoodLife

Television Smriti Irani Rupali Ganguly Sakshi Tanwar Gauri Pradhan Divyanka Tripathi Radhika Madan Hina Khan Ankita Lokhande TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/15/2022 - 10:33

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Udaariyaan: Twist and Turns! Fateh makes a shocking demand from Tanya Gill!
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television; and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Raghubir Yadav likes to take it easy with quality work
MUMBAI: Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav, who is gearing up for the release of second season of comedy drama 'Panchayat',...
'Panchayat' director Deepak Mishra was a bundle of nerves before show's debut
MUMBAI: Deepak Kumar Mishra, the director of the comedy drama 'Panchayat', said that he was a bundle of nerves during...
Swaran Ghar: Realization! Nakul realizes that Swaran and Kanwal were right, Mickey takes her home
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been one of the most anticipated shows of recent times; the show has already been garnering a...
Sucheta Khanna: Every role is a challenge
MUMBAI: Sucheta Khanna has portrayed a pool of emotions on-screen through her character Indrani Sharma in Rajan Shahi's...
Kundali Bhagya: Woah! Natasha comes to the court to save Prithvi and Karan, Preeta ignored by Karan
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued. Also...
Recent Stories
Raghubir Yadav likes to take it easy with quality work
Raghubir Yadav likes to take it easy with quality work
Latest Video