INTERESTING: Tejasswi Prakash is a fine actress and a supportive co-actor, says Naagin 6 actor Ashish Trivedi

MUMBAI: Ashish Trivedi was previously seen in Udaan.

Currently seen in Naagin 6, he is seen in the role of Tejasswi Prakash aka Pratha’s boyfriend/fiancé. He has been playing positive roles so far, will be seen playing a negative role on TV for the first time. Naagin 6 features Simba Nagpal as Rishabh opposite Tejasswi. However, how love blossoms between Pratha and Rishabh is yet to be seen.

Ashish’s entry was shown in the recent episodes. He vows to ruin Pratha’s job in the Gujral mansion. He questions and doubts Pratha’s intention. In the recent episode, it was shown that he mixes glass pieces in haldi so that the blame falls on Pratha and she gets fired.

About working with Tejasswi, he shared, “Shooting with Tejasswi is fun. She’s a fine actress and a supportive co-actor.”

He also spoke about playing the possessive boyfriend. He said, “In reality, a good boyfriend can’t be over possessive. This ruins any relationship. A bit of possessiveness is still ok, it brings you close. But there is a thin line between two, which one shouldn’t ever cross. Over concern or anything which is over the top will decay your relationship. Give your partner their space. Always doubting your partner won’t take a relationship anywhere. That’s what I think.”

