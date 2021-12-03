INTERESTING! Television shows whose names are INSPIRED by lyrics of popular film songs

MUMBAI: The Indian television industry has witnessed some of the greatest shows that are still popular among fans.

With time, the content in the TV industry has changed big time.

While the saas-bahu sagas continue to rule the hearts, the makers are bringing out new content and experimenting with it.

Sometimes, such shows work wonders while sometimes they don't.

Apart from the changing content, we have also seen how the makers are coming up with some catchy titles that are inspired by something or the other.

In the past, a lot of television shows' titles were inspired by movies and this is certainly one great strategy to make the show instantly connect with the viewers.

So, let's take a look at TV serials whose titles are inspired by popular song lyrics.

1. Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali

Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar starrer show became a huge hit among the viewers in no time. The show's name is inspired by Karisma Kapoor's movie Zubeida.

2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

This is one of the longest-running shows on the small screens. Rajan Shahi's drama series' titled Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is inspired by Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities. It starred Tabu and Kunal Kapoor in the lead roles.

3. Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin

This is currently one of the most popular running daily soaps on small screens. The show's title is inspired by Randhir Kapoor and Rekha starrer Rampur Ka Lakshman.

4. Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hain

Nia and Krystle starrer show gave major sister goals. The popular show's title is taken from the hit movie Hare Rama Hare Krishna that had Mumtaz, Zeenat Aman, and Dev Anand in the lead roles.

5. Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani

The supernatural TV series starring Vivian D'Sena and Sukirti Kandpal was a huge hit back in time. The show's title is inspired by a song Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahani from Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd.

6. Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain

The show is about to release in a few days. The title of Hitesh Bharadwaj and Akshita Mudgal starrer is inspired by Sanjeev Kumar and Suchitra Sen's movie Aandhi's song.

7. Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali

The show starred Samridh Bawa and Pranali Ghoghare in the lead roles. The serial's title is inspired by Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's superhit movie Maine Pyaar Kiya's song.

