INTERESTING! The best thing about Kapil Sharma is his intelligence, sensibility, good heart and love for real values like his family: Italian singer Gioconda Vessichelli

MUMBAI: Italian singer Gioconda Vessichelli, who has earlier worked with comedian and TV show host Kapil Sharma in his digital debut, talks about the time when she learnt Punjabi from him.

Gioconda, who has been credited with creating the Bollywood Opera style says, "The best thing about Kapil is his intelligence, sensibility, good heart and love for real values like his family. All these things make him a great artist, that's why everyone loves him a lot. He is a real person who tells you real things and never lies. He is honest, with himself and with other people, and that is a rare quality nowadays to find."

The singer reveals her desire to feature in The Kapil Sharma Show and talks about the time she learnt Punjabi from him. She adds, "I would like to be part of his TV comedy show, because Kapil and his team are very good to work with. But, I am currently very busy with my concerts in America and preparing a new songs, so I am more focused on music in this period. But I must say I enjoyed learning Punjabi words from Kapil! Punjabi spirit and mood is very similar to my country, Italy."

CREDIT: TOI