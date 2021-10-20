Interesting! The Kapil Sharma Show: Sonakshi Sinha calls Deepika Padukone perfect; Kapil Sharma disagrees

MUMBAI : Sonakshi Sinha will soon appear on The Kapil Sharma Show. A promo showed Kapil Sharma dismissing her comment that Deepika Padukone is ‘perfect’. Kapil has earlier been vocal about his crush on Deepika.

Kapil asked the actress about her comment that Deepika is ‘perfect’. He disagreed and said, “Mujhe chhod ke usne Ranveer se shaadi ki, kaahe ki perfect?" (She married Ranveer instead of me, how is she perfect).

A laughing Sonakshi then handed Kapil a banana, which Archana Puran Singh called a ‘consolation prize’.

Sonakshi, after her entry, greeted Kapil as ‘bhaiyya (brother)’, leaving everyone in splits. His flirtations with his female guests are a popular gag on The Kapil Sharma Show. He replied, “Ab toh mere dono bachche bhi poochte hai, ‘Sonakshi bua kab aa rahi hai?’" (Even my two children address her as aunt Sonakshi now).

