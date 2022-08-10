Interesting! The Kapil Sharma Show: Sonali Bendre says she wants to be in Archana Puran Singh’s place; the latter says “why are you after my place?”

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is also one of the most loved shows and is usually on the top when it comes to TV ratings. Its host Kapil Sharma is known to be one of the most loved actors/comedians of our time and his humor and comic timing has won him fans from all walks of life.

Also Read- Audience Perspective: OH NO! The Kapil Sharma Show on the verge of its downfall again?; Netizens express disappointment

Actress Archana Puran Singh who has been on the special judge’s seat on the show, has also garnered the envy of many. Many celebs who have graced the show, say that they would love to take her position. The latest celeb to say this is actress and host Sonali Bendre who graced The Kapil Sharma show recently.

The Kal Ho Na Ho actress jokingly said that she would love to take over Archana’s place in the show.

Archana was quick to reply to that. She said, “You guys first focus on your own positions. Why are you after my place?”

Also Read- Revealed! Sonali Bendre makes a shocking revelation the reason behind losing roles in the 90s

Sonali will soon be seen in the reality show India’s Best Dancers’ new season as a judge. The show will air from April 8th.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-inshorts