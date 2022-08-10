Interesting! The Kapil Sharma Show: Sonali Bendre says she wants to be in Archana Puran Singh’s place; the latter says “why are you after my place?”

Actress Archana Puran Singh who has been on the special judge’s seat on the show, has also garnered the envy of many.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/30/2023 - 08:53
The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is also one of the most loved shows and is usually on the top when it comes to TV ratings. Its host Kapil Sharma is known to be one of the most loved actors/comedians of our time and his humor and comic timing has won him fans from all walks of life. 

Also Read- Audience Perspective: OH NO! The Kapil Sharma Show on the verge of its downfall again?; Netizens express disappointment

Actress Archana Puran Singh who has been on the special judge’s seat on the show, has also garnered the envy of many. Many celebs who have graced the show, say that they would love to take her position. The latest celeb to say this is actress and host Sonali Bendre who graced The Kapil Sharma show recently.

The Kal Ho Na Ho actress jokingly said that she would love to take over Archana’s place in the show.

Archana was quick to reply to that. She said, “You guys first focus on your own positions. Why are you after my place?”

Also Read- Revealed! Sonali Bendre makes a shocking revelation the reason behind losing roles in the 90s

Sonali will soon be seen in the reality show India’s Best Dancers’ new season as a judge. The show will air from April 8th.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-inshorts

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Archana Puran Singh Sidharth Sagar Sonali Bendre TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/30/2023 - 08:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Shahrukh Khan to have a cameo in Priyanka Chopra, Kartina Kaif and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Jee Le Zaraa’
MUMBAI: Shahrukh Khan is currently riding high on the success of his last release Pathaan. The film has exceeded...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Devastating! Abhinav blames Akshara for Abhir's detoriating health
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Interesting! The Kapil Sharma Show: Sonali Bendre says she wants to be in Archana Puran Singh’s place; the latter says “why are you after my place?”
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is also one of the most loved shows and is usually on the top when it comes to TV ratings...
Really! Rupali Ganguli would prefer Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai over Anupamaa, Producer Rajan Shahi says “I understand your loyalty…”
MUMBAI: Anupamaa has become an iconic show on Indian Television where a woman’s journey to find her foothold and...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Bhavani pursuades Virat to separate from Pakhi
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Kundali Bhagya: Oh No! Shaurya and Rajveer to have a huge face off
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is one...
Recent Stories
Shahrukh Khan
Kya Baat Hai! Shahrukh Khan to have a cameo in Priyanka Chopra, Kartina Kaif and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Jee Le Zaraa’

Latest Video

Related Stories
Rupali Ganguli
Really! Rupali Ganguli would prefer Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai over Anupamaa, Producer Rajan Shahi says “I understand your loyalty…”
Exclusive! “I feel blessed to be able to play two different roles; it’s quite hectic, but I am enjoying this phase” - Aditi Shet
Exclusive! “I feel blessed to be able to play two different roles; it’s quite hectic, but I am enjoying this phase” - Aditi Shetty
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Malaika Arora, to judge the upcoming season?
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Malaika Arora, to judge the upcoming season?
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! This is when the show will premiere replacing this serial on Zee Tv.
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! This is when the show will premiere replacing this serial on Zee Tv.
OMG! Rupali Ganguly reveals that her husband had to deal with These kinds of taunts? Details Inside!
OMG! Rupali Ganguly reveals that her husband had to deal with These kinds of taunts? Details Inside!
What! Faltu’s Nandini Sharma reveals that she wa rejected for being overweight, says “Such kinds of rejections can affect a pers
What! Faltu’s Nandini Sharma reveals that she wa rejected for being overweight, says “Such kinds of rejections can affect a person too much”