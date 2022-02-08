INTERESTING: The winning moment would have been much better if that moment wasn’t filled with silence, says Zeeshan Khan on Tejasswi Prakash winning Bigg Boss 15

MUMBAI: Zeeshan Khan was evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT house last year because of his fight with Pratik Sehajpal.

(Also Read: Finally! Zeeshan Khan opens up on his alleged relationship with Reyhna Pandit)

When actress Tejasswi Prakash lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 15, people had mixed opinions about it. The social media platforms were flooded by the different opinions of people and celebs. Television actor Zeeshan Khan, who was a part of Bigg Boss OTT last year, is happy that Tejasswi Prakash won the show. But the actor is disappointed that when Salman Khan announced that she had won, there was pin drop silence.

“I think for me who was watching the show as an audience, the winning moment would have been much better if that moment wasn’t filled with silence. No one was hooting and cheering. I felt that the reaction took away from the victory moment. People should have given a better response,” he says.

(Also Read: Shocking! Zeeshan Khan reveals that Rehyna Pandit had refused his proposal earlier)

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below!

CREDIT: TOI