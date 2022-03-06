Interesting! These Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants won’t get eliminated in the initial weeks

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons. The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

MUMBAI: The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

Some contestants reportedly won't be eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 till 6 weeks. Read on to know more.

Munawar Faruqui
Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui was loved by the audience for his honesty and simplicity. He now has a massive fan following.

Shivangi Joshi
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi is also a contestant who won’t be eliminated in the initial episodes.

Faisal Shaikh
Faisal has a huge fan following, and that’s perhaps the reason why the makers don’t want him to leave the show soon.

Pratik Sehajpal
Pratik was a strong contestant in Big Boss 15. He also has the support of many fans.

Sriti Jha
Kumkum Bhagya fame Sriti is quite popular. Would be great to see her doing stunts.

Jannat Zubair
Jannat is all of 20. She has 42.6 million followers on her verified Instagram account.

Rubina Dilaik
She won Bigg Boss 14 and is known face on TV. Her husband Abhinav Shukla was a part of the show last year.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well. They didn’t give the host Rohit a chance to get angry.

As we had reported earlier, the contestants have flown down to South Africa. They have begun to shoot the promo of the show.

Credits: Bollywood Life

Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Voot Reality show MUNAWAR FARUQUI Sriti Jha Rubina Dilaik Pratik Sehajpal Shivangi Joshi RAJIV ADATIA
