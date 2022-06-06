INTERESTING! These lead actors of popular TV shows who eventually turned negative

MUMBAI: Television shows have witnessed several unique stories that entertained the viewers over the years.

A lot of TV shows started off with a particular story and later, the makers introduced some interesting twists which left the viewers surprised.

Well, we all know how any lead actor on television has always played a positive role in the show.

But there are several TV shows where the lead actor's character has seen a huge change and they have turned from positive to negative.

So, let's take a look at the lead actors and actresses of TV shows that turned negative:

1. Jennifer Winget - Beyhadh seasons 1 and 2

The actress' role was quite different from what we have seen her doing. Beyhadh proved to be Jennifer's most successful serials of her career. The actress' character that started on a positive note slowly turned out to be evil.

2. Hina Khan - Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2

The actress, who was known for her sanskaari performance in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, wowed the viewers with her negative avatar as Komolika in Star Plus' Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2.

3. Shrenu Parikh - Sarva Gunna Sampanna

The actress who is known for playing sweet and subtle roles wowed everyone when she turned negative in her show Sarva Gunna Sampanna. The show also starred Zain Imam in the lead role.

4. Urvashi Dholakia - Kasauti Zindagi Kay

She is one of the most iconic and fashionable vamps of the small screens and is known for her negative character Komolika in Star Plus' Kasauti Zindagi Kay.

5. Neil Bhatt - Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Neil surprised everyone when he played an antagonist role for the first time in Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop.

6. Rashami Desai - Uttaran

The actress played the role of Tapasya in this popular show. With time, Rashami's character completely turned negative. The actress won immense popularity for the same.

7. Karanvir Bohra - Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?

The actor was paired opposite Sriti Jha in the show where he played the lead role of Viraj Dobriyal. Apart from being an obsessive husband, Karanvir's character turned out to be fully negative in the show.

8. Zain Imam - Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan

The handsome hunk is playing the role of Agastya Raichand in Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan and is paired opposite Reem Shaikh in the show. Well, Zain's character has turned out to be negative in the show.

