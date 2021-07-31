INTERESTING! These television celebs are related to each other

MUMBAI: The small screen TV industry consists of quite a few celebrities who are related to each other in real life. Check out the list of these celebs below, for example, Drashti Dhami and TV actress Suhasi are sisters-in-law also Disha Vakani and Mayur Vakani are both real and reel life siblings and many more to add to the list.

While there are several celebrities in Bollywood who come from the same family, there are quite a few stars in the TV industry too who are related to one another and also work in the same industry. Some are even each other's real and reel life siblings. Isn't it interesting? There would always be competition in the house as there are actors in the same house.

For the many who don't know the popular kid's show Karishma Ka Karishma fame Jhanak Shukla is the daughter of Supriya Shukla of Kundali Bhagya. Supriya has worked in TV shows like Sanskaar - Dharohar Apno Ki, Saheb Biwi Aur Boss amongst others.

Another mother-daughter cute duo we never really heard of is about Roshni Walia and her TV actress mommy Sweety Walia. Roshni has worked in shows like Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. As for Sweety, she is known for shows like Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

TV actor Puru Chibber who was spotted in shows like Naamkarann, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se is the son of renowned actress Vibha Chibber.

TV actress Drashti Dhami's brother is married to Suhasi Dhami of Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli fame. Indeed interesting one! While Drashti has worked in serials like Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi, Arjun Bijlani starrer Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Suhasi is popular for shows like Aaj Ki Housewife Hai... Sab Jaanti Hai, Bas Thode Se Anjane and many more.

Vineeta Malik, who is popularly known for playing Bhairavi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the sister of Alok Nath who also worked in the same serial between 2015 to 2016.

Aloknath and Vineeta Malik, Disha Vakani aka Dayaben and Mayur Vakani aka Sundar Lal of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Mishkat and Mihika Varma are siblings.

