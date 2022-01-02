INTERESTING! These television divas went on to marry someone outside showbiz

MUMBAI: We all know that wedding season is going on in full swing these days.

A lot of actors and actresses have walked down the aisle with their partners in lavish ceremonies.

While several celebrities went on to date their co-stars or their fellow actors, there are many who married people outside the film industry.

So, let's take a look at the TV celebrities who went on to marry people from outside the showbiz world.

1. Shraddha Arya

The Kundali Bhagya fame recently got married in a lavish ceremony with her beau Rahul Nagal in Delhi. Rahul is into the Navy while Shraddha is an established TV actress.

2. Anita Hassanandani

The popular TV diva is married to Rohit Reddy for almost a decade now. Anita's husband Rohit is a successful businessman. Anita and Rohit make a beautiful couple.

3. Additi Gupta

The actress is currently seen in Sony TV's show Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii. Aditi married her longtime beau Kabir Chopra who is not into acting.

4. Nehha Pendse

The Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actress Nehha went on to marry Shardul Singh who is not an actor by profession. Neha and Shardul look amazing together.

5. Mohena Kumari

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena left acting at the peak of her career. The actress, who belongs to a royal family, got married in a royal family and her husband is a politician by profession.

6. Mansi Srivastava

The Ishqbaaaz fame is all set to walk down the aisle in a few days time. Mansi is rumored to get married to someone who doesn't belong to the acting industry.

7. Mihika Verma

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Mihika Verma married in a private ceremony to an NRI businessman, based in the USA.

8. Drashti Dhami

The actress is married to someone outside the industry. Her beau, Neeraj Khemka, is a businessman who was earlier settled abroad, but now lives in Mumbai.

9. Aakanksha Singh

Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha’s Aakansha Singh tied the knot with her beau, Kunal Sain in Jaipur, in December 2014. Kunal is a marketing professional.

10. Disha Vakani

Television’s most popular face Disha Vakani, a.k.a., Dayaben from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma got married to a chartered accountant from Mumbai, Mayur Pandya. The wedding took place in 2015.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: It's HOT! Kiara Advani to Jacqueline Fernandez, actresses who have gone TOPLESS!