INTERESTING! Timeline of Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill since Sidharth Shukla's death

MUMBAI : Shehnaaz Gill has become a household name for one and all ever since her stint in Bigg Boss. 

Coming from Punjabi entertainment industry to making her name in the Hindi industry, Shehnaaz has gained a lot of fame in the span of few years. 

Though Shehnaaz managed to be one of the top contestants of Bigg Boss 13, she did not win the show. 

However, the show changed her life forever. 

Her growing closeness to Sidharth Shukla who bagged the winner's trophy was the major highlight of Bigg Boss 13.

There were several rumours about Shehnaaz and Sidharth dating. 

They were spotted together several times post the show. 

However, none of them ever went on record to confess their relationship. 

Fans fondly referred to them as Sidnaaz and they used to trend quite often on Twitter for various reasons. 

Well, the year 2021 saw the biggest tragedy in Shahenaaz's life due to Sidharth's sudden demise because of cardiac arrest.

This came as a huge shocker for everyone across the nation as Sid was everyone's favourite. 

Shehnaaz was completely broken and the world has seen how she dealt with this loss extremely slowly. 

She was off from social media for the longest time and also avoided public appearances for several months post Sid's demise. 

The actress had then posted a few pictures of herself visiting some NGO.

Shehnaaz looked extremely zoned out as she was trying to cope up with the loss. 

After the release of her and Sid's music video, Shehnaaz once again started her career. 

She slowly started making public appearances. 

Shehnaaz then brought smiles to everyone's face when she made a grand appearance on the Bigg Boss 15 finale. 

The actress and Salman Khan both got teary-eyed as she relived various moments from her Bigg Boss days. 

Shehnaaz has now totally diverted her focus towards her work. 

She has been getting some great offers of movies and many exciting projects. 

The actress recently bagged Salman Khan's film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali where she will be playing a pivotal role. 

She recently started shooting for the movie and her first look was also leaked. 

Shehnaaz has developed a great bond with Salman and she was seen at Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid party where she had a gala time. 

Salman himself came to see off Shehnaaz and fans were in awe with their camaraderie. 

Shehnaaz was also recently gelling up well with Arbaaz Khan's ladylove Giorgia Andriani at her birthday bash.

The duo seemed to have developed a great bond. 

Shehnaaz is bonding bigtime with Salman Khan and his family. 

