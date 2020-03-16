INTERESTING TRIVIA! Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly and YRKKH's Vinay Jain were a part of this show together

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Currently, the engagement finally turns to reality and we see Anupamaa as their special guest, while dancing Abhi sees Akshu hasn't worn Naira's earrings and when asked Akshu says she couldn't find them. Abhimanyu doubts Aarohi for it as well, Akshara tries to tell him that Aaru has nothing to do with this but he yet again warns her that she will be the major reason for all the problems in their lives.

Well, Rupali has turned into the most adored actress on Television current as Anupamaa and as we had exclusively updated about the mahasangam of Rajan Shahi's top two shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa, Vinay Jain took to his Instagram to reveal that they were a part of a show together earlier. Yes! You read it right, they were a part of Sony TV's Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahi.

Check out his post:

In the upcoming episode, Akshara tells him that she has made various items for him and makes him eat a dish made of sweet potato. Abhimanyu is allergic to it but keeps eating because he did not want to upset Akshara. Mahima then sees Abhimanyu scratching his hands and asks Akshara how can she not know that he is allergic to sweet potato. Akshara apologises to them. A little later, Abhimanyu feels fine and the Goenkas apologise to him. Once Mahima, Neil and Shefali leave, Abhimanyu wonders that Akshara must be upset with whatever happened.

Abhimanyu comes to know that Aarohi is responsible for the accident and as we know he is keen on punishing the culprit. Aarohi is all set to face his wrath for sure. A source close to the show revealed that there may be a courtroom drama but still they aren't sure.

