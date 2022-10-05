Interesting Trivia! Apart from Naagin series, Arjun Bijlani and Surbhi Chandna share this connection too!

MUMBAI: The weekend show Naagin has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans really love the amazing twists and turns but simultaneously the show falls into the prey of trolls who brutally troll the serial and its visual effects. The intriguing story has kept the viewers gripped with movements in the serial as well as in the real lives of the actors.

But here in this piece of information, we bring to you an amazing and interesting trivia. There is a special connection between Naagin 1’s Arjun Bijalani, who was last seen as the host in India’s Got Talent, as a participant in Star Plus’ – Smart Jodi and was the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and Naagin 5’s Surbhi Chandna, who was last seen in Salman Khan’s show – Bigg Boss 15 as one of the guests for a special episode.

Well, the connection between the two is that they both have teamed up for a new project whose details are not yet out.

Arjun took to his social media and uploaded a picture wherein he is seen posing with Surbhi as husband and wife and they look like a normal family couple. He captioned the photo as, “#comingsoon.”

Have a look!

Aren’t they looking super romantic with each other? And how much are you excited to see them together?

Do let us know your views.