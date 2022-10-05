Interesting Trivia! Apart from Naagin series, Arjun Bijlani and Surbhi Chandna share this connection too!

Find out what is the special connection between Arjun Bijlani and Surbhi Chandna apart from Naagin series.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 21:17
Interesting Trivia! Apart from Naagin series, Arjun Bijlani and Surbhi Chandna share this connection too!

MUMBAI: The weekend show Naagin has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans really love the amazing twists and turns but simultaneously the show falls into the prey of trolls who brutally troll the serial and its visual effects. The intriguing story has kept the viewers gripped with movements in the serial as well as in the real lives of the actors. 

Also read: Interesting Trivia! Check out what Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are up to post exiting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

But here in this piece of information, we bring to you an amazing and interesting trivia. There is a special connection between Naagin 1’s Arjun Bijalani, who was last seen as the host in India’s Got Talent, as a participant in Star Plus’ – Smart Jodi and was the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and Naagin 5’s Surbhi Chandna, who was last seen in Salman Khan’s show – Bigg Boss 15 as one of the guests for a special episode. 

Well, the connection between the two is that they both have teamed up for a new project whose details are not yet out. 

Also read: Interesting Trivia! Check out what Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are up to post exiting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Arjun took to his social media and uploaded a picture wherein he is seen posing with Surbhi as husband and wife and they look like a normal family couple. He captioned the photo as, “#comingsoon.” 

Have a look! 

Aren’t they looking super romantic with each other? And how much are you excited to see them together? 

Do let us know your views. Till then stay gripped with tellychakkar.com

Arjun Bijlani Surbhi Chandna Naagin 1 Naagin 5 Colors tv Voot ALT Balaji Ekta Kapoor arjun bijalani surbhi chandna news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 21:17

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Dhadkan Zindagii Kii fame Alma Hussein to enter Star Plus' Anupamaa
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. Star Plus' show Anupamaa...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se: Love Wins! Anubhav’s love stops Gungun from going to the US
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein: Woah! Sai’s boss taunts her, this time Sai doesn’t stay quiet
MUMBAI: It seems that Virat and Sai are happy that all their differences have been solved and now they are a happy...
Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: OMG! Bulbul’s identity about to be revealed
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is a much loved daily soap. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Sasural Simar Ka 2: Woah! Simar and Reema team up against Dhami
MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal...
Mithai: OMG! Mithai and Sid keep a secret from the family
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Mithai is a remake of a Bengali serial of the same title. The show has Debattama Saha and Aashish...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Dostana 2 and Runway 34 actor Raghav Binani roped in for Animal
Exclusive! Dostana 2 and Runway 34 actor Raghav Binani roped in for Animal
Latest Video