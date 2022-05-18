Interesting Trivia! BALH 2 fame Shivina, aka Sneha Namanandi would choose this profession if not an actress, Check out

Sneha Namanandi rose to fame for portraying the character of Shivina in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 19:10
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly showcasing an intriguing narrative with twists and turns. The current track has left the spectators on the edge of their seats. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are portraying the lead roles of Ram and Priya.    

Sneha Namanandi rose to fame after portraying the character of Shivina in Sony TV's show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The diva recently went for a question-answer session on Instagram. She answered a few questions related to the show and her personal life. Likewise, when one of her fans asked her what she would be, if not an actress, this is what she replied! The actress would be a professional hockey player, which was also her childhood dream.

Take a look at the pictures. 

Sneha has appeared in many TV programs like Savdhaan India- India Fights Back, Gumrah, Yeh Hai Paranormal Ishq, Torbaaz, Halla Bol Season 2, Heroes, Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi, among others. Due to her varied character portrayal in different shows, she has garnered a huge fan base on social media. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Nakuul Mehta Disha Parmar Valentine Ram Priya Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Ram Kapoor Sakshi Tanwar Anjum Fakih Maanya Singh Nandini Shubham Alefia Kapadia TellyChakkar
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 19:10

