INTERESTING TRIVIA! Before Chandni Sharma, THIS actress from the show was offered Akanksha's role in Kaamnaa but she turned it down

Kaamnaa's story revolves around a simple middle-class couple, Manav and Akanksha Bajpayee and a rich businessman, Vaibhav Kapoor. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sun, 07/03/2022 - 03:30
INTERESTING TRIVIA! Before Chandni Sharma, THIS actress from the show was offered Akanksha's role in Kaamnaa but she turned it d

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Kaamnaa is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The daily soap stars Chandni Sharma, Manav Gohil and Abhishek Rawat in the lead roles.

Chandni is playing the role of Akanksha and is being loved for her stellar performance in the show. 

But before Chandni got finalized for this role, another actress was approached to play Akanksha's character. 

Interestingly, the same actress is also a part of this show playing another role. 

It is none other than Ramnitu Chaudhary. Yes, you heard it right!

Ramnitu was offered to play Akanksha's role but she turned it down as she was not comfortable portraying a character role on-screen. 

ALSO READ: Super hot! Vijayendra Kumeria steals the hearts of the netizens in these pictures

The role eventually went to Chandni while the makers roped in Ramnitu to play Sakshi's character who is seen as Manav's love interest in the show post Akanksha's exit from his life. 

While Chandni is doing total justice to her character, Ramnitu is also being praised for her role as Sakshi in the show. Her pair with Manav is well-appreciated. 

This is not the first time that actors and actresses have turned down offers to play such strong characters only because they had negative shades. 

The show is currently produced by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment who is also bankrolling Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which stars Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles and is airing on Star Plus and Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho which stars newbie Tanvi Malhara and Kunal Jaisingh in the lead roles and it airs on Colors. 

Kaamnaa's story revolves around a simple middle-class couple, Manav and Akanksha Bajpayee and a rich businessman, Vaibhav Kapoor. 

Manav and Akanksha have different ideologies about money, while Vaibhav is obsessed with Akanksha. 

The show is said to be inspired by ARY Digital's popular TV show, Meray Paas Tum Ho.

Kaamnaa also stars Tanmay Rishi, Tasneem Ali, Komal Sharma, Nisha Gupta, Ashwin Kaushal, Anuja Walhe, Jitendra Bohara, Shivani Kothari, Nitish Parashar, Vinod Kapoor and many more in pivotal roles. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Super hot! Vijayendra Kumeria steals the hearts of the netizens in these pictures

Kaamnaa Chandni Sharma Abhishek Rawat Manav Gohil Tasneem Ali Nitish Parashar Sony TV Cockcrow Entertainment Shaika Films Jitendra Bohara Ramnitu Chaudhary Gauri Tonnk TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sun, 07/03/2022 - 03:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
INTERESTING TRIVIA! Before Chandni Sharma, THIS actress from the show was offered Akanksha's role in Kaamnaa but she turned it down
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Kaamnaa is one of the most popular shows on small screens. The daily soap stars Chandni Sharma...
EXCLUSIVE! "There is always something new to unveil with Nakul", says Sandeep Sharma on his character in Swaran Ghar, favourite co-star and more
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of...
OMG! Rakhi Sawant confesses that she wouldn’t live if Adil is not in her life says “ His parents don’t know that we are a couple but I trust him that he won’t leave me and we will get married and her life is nothing without him”
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines...
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! We are shooting non–stop and doing the stunts every day; it gets a bit tiring but the entire gang is so supportive and we have each other’s back and we have a lot of fun– Pratik Sehajpal
MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines...
AMAZING! PV Sindhu is MULTITALENTED; this video is PROOF
MUMBAI: There is no doubt that PV Sindhu, who is one of the most popular and gorgeous sports stars, is multitalented....
OMG! A case has been filed against comedian Kapil Sharma for breach of contract
MUMBAI:...
Recent Stories
Interesting! “I love kids and I wish they had contacted me a bit earlier than they did,” said Mumtaz as she declined ‘Superstar
Interesting! “I love kids and I wish they had contacted me a bit earlier than they did,” said Mumtaz as she declined ‘Superstar Singer 2’, politely
Latest Video