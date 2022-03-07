INTERESTING TRIVIA! Before Chandni Sharma, THIS actress from the show was offered Akanksha's role in Kaamnaa but she turned it down

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Kaamnaa is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The daily soap stars Chandni Sharma, Manav Gohil and Abhishek Rawat in the lead roles.

Chandni is playing the role of Akanksha and is being loved for her stellar performance in the show.

But before Chandni got finalized for this role, another actress was approached to play Akanksha's character.

Interestingly, the same actress is also a part of this show playing another role.

It is none other than Ramnitu Chaudhary. Yes, you heard it right!

Ramnitu was offered to play Akanksha's role but she turned it down as she was not comfortable portraying a character role on-screen.

The role eventually went to Chandni while the makers roped in Ramnitu to play Sakshi's character who is seen as Manav's love interest in the show post Akanksha's exit from his life.

While Chandni is doing total justice to her character, Ramnitu is also being praised for her role as Sakshi in the show. Her pair with Manav is well-appreciated.

This is not the first time that actors and actresses have turned down offers to play such strong characters only because they had negative shades.

The show is currently produced by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment who is also bankrolling Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which stars Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles and is airing on Star Plus and Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho which stars newbie Tanvi Malhara and Kunal Jaisingh in the lead roles and it airs on Colors.

Kaamnaa's story revolves around a simple middle-class couple, Manav and Akanksha Bajpayee and a rich businessman, Vaibhav Kapoor.

Manav and Akanksha have different ideologies about money, while Vaibhav is obsessed with Akanksha.

The show is said to be inspired by ARY Digital's popular TV show, Meray Paas Tum Ho.

Kaamnaa also stars Tanmay Rishi, Tasneem Ali, Komal Sharma, Nisha Gupta, Ashwin Kaushal, Anuja Walhe, Jitendra Bohara, Shivani Kothari, Nitish Parashar, Vinod Kapoor and many more in pivotal roles.

