INTERESTING TRIVIA! This character from Rajan Shahi's universe has surpassed Anupamaa in crying onscreen

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is known as the Starmaker in the industry. From Sara Khan to Pranali Rathod and Angad Hasija to Mohsin Khan, now Directors Kut Project is back with yet another blockbuster week for their avid viewers with their two grand shows.

Rajan Shahi has been the name behind the blockbuster shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa on StarPlus where Anupamaa is on the top stall of TRPs and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hits the top 5 shows on television with its intriguing storyline and nail-biting storyline.

Well, both the shows have had their intriguing twists currently with their grand weddings in line be it #MaAn or #AbhiRa. Fans have been dying to see their favourite duos get married onscreen and see a new phase in their lives. Well, apart from the grand weddings we have seen that both shows have obstacles in the weddings first Leela aka baa's curse in Anupamaa and Aarohi being the culprit of Manjari's accident in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In both situations, Aarohi and Baa have been the biggest manipulators in Akshara and Anupamaa's life.

Well, the viewers reveal that Akshara aka Pranali Rathod has surpassed Anupamaa in crying, they share that they have been seeing Akshara in tears for everything that is happening, her emotional quotient is quite higher than Anupamaa these days. As Anu calls herself the Rotlu dulhan in the show, fans feel that could work for Akshara too. Be it every small emotional moment in her life Akshu is seen crying a lot these days.

Currently, in the show, Birlas are tensed if Abhi will reach in time. Harshvardhan loses his cool at Goenkas. Here, Reem reveals that there is a lot of traffic due to a political rally. Harshvardhan and Mahima leave no stone unturned to taunt the Goenkas and Akshara. Akshara starts crying and Manjari comforts her but she is also tense about what will happen as there is just an hour left for the wedding ceremonies.

