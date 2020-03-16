Interesting Trivia! Check out what Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are up to post exciting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are the most adored on-screen couples. They essayed the role of Kartik and Naira. Though they are not a part of the show and it has taken a leap their chemistry is loved by fans cannot get over their onscreen chemistry.

Both Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi were seen doing exciting projects post exciting the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Here are some of their list of projects in which they stunned audiences with their performances.

Shivangi Joshi was seen as the lead of Balika Vadhu 2 portraying the character of Anandi Bhujaariya paired opposite Randeep Rai. Meanwhile, she was also seen in a couple of music videos like Humnava and Teri Ada under the banner of Voilà! Digi and VYRL Originals. Though the diva has not yet announced her upcoming project and is seen promoting the music Boli Tujhse.

On the other Mohsin Khan dozens of popular music video like Pyaar Karte Ho Na, Nainon Ka Ye Rona Jaaye Na , Tumko Dekha Toh Pyaar Aagaya, Teri Ada, Chand Naraz Hai, Jaa Rahe Ho. Moreover, he also explored many different parts of cities giving travel goals for their fan.

Let's walk through the previously done work of the duo Mohsin Khan started his television career with the show Nisha Aur Uske cousins aired on Star Plus. Later on was featured in many TV shows like Love by Chance, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si.

Meanwhile, Shivangi Joshi made her television debut in 2013 with Zee TV's Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. Later on she was featured in many shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Begusarai, and Beintehaa among others.

