Interesting Trivia! From Jennifer Winget to Sanaya Irani Celebrities who are not active on social media, Deet inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. The world is becoming tech-savvy with different types of inventions coming in every single day. Similarly, being a social media bug has become a vital part of living. Its is become crucial to have presentable social media accounts for celebrities as it is bridging the gap between fans. However, few actors and actresses don't follow this norm and happen to be quite inactive on social media.

Also read EXCLUSIVE! Shantanu Monga on his role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: My character Varun has many shades, shares his experience of working with the star cast and much more

Here are over picks of the actress who are less active on social media.

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget who enjoys whooping 12.4m followers on Instagram is quite an inactive Instagram as there is a major 5 to 7 days gap between her posts. But whenever she does she makes sure she has the complete attention of fans. Her grid is all about experimental fashion and vacation pictures. Fans love her acting chops and fashion statement and are demanding more such post from her end.

Sanaya Irani

Sanaya Irani has made a mark in the entertainment industry.

The actress enjoys 2.8m followers on Instagram.

She is all set to come in the debut Ott series on Voot that goes with the name Cybervaar. Though Sanaya Irani is keeping her fans updated about her projects but her frequency of posting on social media is quite less.

She posts an average gap of 5 to 15 days between each post. Likewise, her posts are most indoor shots or vacation pictures.

Drashti Dhami



Drashti Dhami was last seen in the web series The Empire playing the character of Khanzada Begum. Fans are very much blown away by her acting chops in the series. Likewise, she is also one of the actresses who barely connects with her fans on Instagram. Fans miss her presence and they also demand her to be more active. Also, fans are bored as she is just over post-workout sessions. They feel she lacks variety on her grid.

Rhea Sharma

Rhea Sharma rose to fame in the tv show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaarke wherein she was paired opposite Shaheer Sheikh. Their chemistry was one of her kind and was immensely loved by the audience. The actress is very inactive as she has shared her last post on MARCH 7th. Though fans love her acting abilities they miss their presence on social media. Her Instagram is all about her character looks and some glimpses from the shoots. Fans demand to see her more of her personal side.

Also read Amazing! Take a look at Anant Ambani’s sassy reply to SRK and Ranbir Kapoor’s proposal for acting in films

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below also if we missed any other actress who you think is not so active on social media.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.