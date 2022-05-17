Interesting Trivia! Meet the special person in the lives of Siddharth and Abhishek Nigam

Siddharth and Abhishek Nigam are the handsome brothers of the telly world. They've managed to carve out their own identity in the industry as brothers.
Interesting Trivia! Meet the special person in the lives of Siddharth and Abhishek Nigam

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. 

Siddharth and Abhishek Nigam are the handsome brothers of the telly world. They've managed to carve out their own identity in the industry as brothers. The two began their performing careers as children, and all of this was possible because of their talent and charming looks.

They were seen together in many music videos such as Majnu sung by Sukriti, Prakriti, Mellow D, and Tu Mera Bhai Hai. They both were last seen in the show Hero- Gayab mode on.

However, not to forget their strong support from their mother, Vibha Nigam. It's because of her encouragement and guidance that the two are flourishing in the industry. Vibha is also a producer by profession.

Let's walk through their sweet moments as a trio. Wherein we can see how well their bonding is! Indeed from celebrating a specials occasions to parties to dropping them to the airport. The trio is mostly seen wearing a matching colour combination of outfits.

Take a look at their amazing pictures. 

Latest Video