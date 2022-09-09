INTERESTING TRIVIA! Pandya Store's Alice Kaushik looks UNRECOGNIZABLE in this 8-year-old audition video

Shiva overhears this and misunderstands her, ending up talking rudely to her. Raavi has had enough and couldn’t tolerate more humiliation this time. This situation has left Dhara tense.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 09/09/2022 - 21:00
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Alice Kaushik rose to fame with Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and then Pandya Store as Raavi Pandya, people can't stop adoring her for her stunning acting skills and mesmerizing looks. We got our hands on an 8-year-old audition video of the actress, where she had just begun acting, young Alice looks unrecognizable. Check it out: 

Currently, Raavi has become a popular face due to her reels in Somnath and is earning well. Shiva is unhappy with this as Raavi has started to make money too. When Raavi gets a new offer, she refuses it as it was outside Somnath. Raavi then talks about her worries to Dhara and also informs him about Shiva’s dislikes. Shiva overhears this and misunderstands her, ending up talking rudely to her. Raavi has had enough and couldn’t tolerate more humiliation this time. This situation has left Dhara tense.

Dhara decides to send them out of town together but Shiva loses the address and goes to another resort. Will Raavi and Shiva meet each other or return home angry waiting for each other? 

Latest Video