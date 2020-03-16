INTERESTING TRIVIA! Yeh Rishta's Harsh Birla aka Vinay Jain shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan for this film

Manjari overhears Abhimanyu speaking about the case and asks him to ignore it and concentrate on the wedding. Abhimanyu is not convinced but he lies to her, this raises the question that does Manjari know who is the real culprit?
MUMBAI:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: HUGE SHOCKER! Akshara's fear comes to reality; Abhimanyu decides to call off the Tilak in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Currently, Harshavardhan is out of control and Abhimanyu confronts Aarohi but she tells him that Akshara is constantly connecting Manjari's accident to Sirat's death and that's how she has been stressed. Abhimanyu tries to trust her but still finds something fishy.  Aarohi hears Akshara say that she wants to tell Abhimanyu about the accident. She says that she will have to blackmail her emotionally to keep her mouth shut. 

Well, the Harshu of the show aka Vinay Jain has a bag filled with intriguing trivia about his journey in showbiz, this time he took to Instagram to share his experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan in Cheeni Kum. 

Check out the post: 

Here's what he had to say: 

this day, years back... shooting on the streets of London for the super hit film, 'cheeni kum' with the legend and everyone's favourite @amitabhbachchan ... learnt so much from you, sir... thanks for making me feel so comfortable, so special... 'twas an altogether unforgettable experience... will cherish all my life...

some interesting trivia, folks . on the morning of the shoot, director Balki took a sudden decision to alter my look... but no overcoat could be found to accommodate my long, long arms... finally there was only one option left... dig deep into Mr Bachchan's wardrobe... so that's his trenchcoat i finally ended up wearing... cool, isn't it... 

In the upcoming episode, Goenkas are sitting for a meal when everyone asks Akshara about the accident. She tells Aarohi that they shouldn't be hiding it from their family but Aarohi tells her that if she cares about her she won't say anything to anyone. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu is heard saying that he will find out the person responsible for Manjari's accident and he is sorry that he lied to her.

As we saw earlier, Akshu had told Aarohi that she will not keep quiet if asked. And we had exclusively updated about Aarohi facing Abhimanyu's wrath, so will Akshara tell the truth and put Aarohi in trouble? 

Also read:DRAMA ALERT! Aarohi's fear of being left out alone; Harshvardhan's manipulation creates a rift between AbhiRa in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 14:06

