INTERESTING! Udaariyaan: Fans ship Angad and Tejo as Tejang, THIS is what they want next

MUMBAI: Udaariyan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of the success real quick. They have reached the top seats of the TRP ratings and sustained the stance with their intense twists and turns in the show.

Currently, Tejo and Fateh finally get divorced and Jasmin hurries to get married to him. She asks Tejo to leave the Virk house as nothing is left for her and tries to make her feel miserable about the whole situation but Tejo turns out to be the stronger one and leaves the house.

After all of this, Fateh isn't happy as he feels that something is missing in his life, despite finally getting Jasmin back, he is still not happy about it. On the other hand, Angad's inclination towards Tejo irks him, he does feel uncomfortable with their growing friendship. Well, fans have been loving this newfound friendship. They have already begun to call them Tejang.

Now, fans would love to see the duo pair up against Jasmin and Fateh, well in the upcoming episode, Khushbir puts a condition forth Tejo that he wants to see her get married before Fateh and Tejo's wedding. The Virks feel humiliated seeing Jasmin's Bachelorette in the house. Do you think Khushbir would consider Angad as the perfect match for Tejo?

Well, we can't wait to see what do Tejang have for their fans

