INTERESTING! Before Udaariyaan, popular TV shows were shot in foreign countries

MUMBAI: The television industry has gone through a lot of changes over the past few years.

It is rapidly seeing lots of progress in terms of content and many more things. Initially, there were just a few channels but now, there are a huge variety of channels for each category of viewers.

With growing viewership, the producers are willing to spend a wholesome of money to make their shows a visual experience.

Nowadays, we often see the cast and crew of shows heading abroad to shoot some sequences. This strategy has worked well and also grabs a lot of attention.

So, here's the list of TV shows which were shot in some of the most beautiful locations in the foreign land.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Rajan Shahi's long-running show is everyone's favourite. The show has been shot several times in various countries like Bangkok, Cape Town, Hong Kong, Greece and Zurich. Apart from that, there are several outdoor shoots in various parts of the country that keep happening.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatien

In one of the tracks of the story, Divyanka Tripathi's character Ishita serves a prison sentence in Belfast. After the show took a leap, Karan Patel, Divyanka and Anita Hassanandani shot scenes in London.

Ishq Mein Marjawan

The romantic thriller's cast and crew flew to London to shoot for an exciting sequence. It had Arjun Bijlani, Aalisha Panwar in the lead roles.

Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma

The hit sitcom shot for many tracks internationally. In fact, the makers had written tracks not just for a few actors but the entire cast. The sequences were shot in cities like Singapore, Hongkong, London, Brussels and Paris.

Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji

The cast of the show travelled to Thailand for shooting some exciting sequences.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain

Ekta Kapoor's show has always been larger than lives in every way. Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's series was shot for some sequences in the scenic locations of Dubai and Australia.

Tu Aashiqui

Jannat Zubair and Ritvik Arora's show also filmed a few important sequences in the city of London.

Hitler Didi

The hit show starring Rati Pandey, Sumit Vats and Gargi Sharma was one of the first shows to be shot in the locales of Macau.

Sasural Simar Ka

Sasural Simar Ka makers shifted the storyline to Hong Kong to celebrate the show completing 1000 episodes.

Saath Nibahana Saathiya

Star Plus' popular drama series was shot in Lake Geneva, Ticino, the Swiss Alps, and Lucerne. Though the entire star cast wasn't present, there were main actors who had gone abroad for the same.

Diya Aur Baati Hum

Deepika Singh and Anas Rashid's show has been shot for some sequences in the beautiful city of Singapore.

Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2

Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan had shot many sequences in Switzerland for the show.

Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show was shot in the beautiful city of Australia for many romantic scenes.

Rab Se Sohna Ishq

Ekta Kaul, Ashish Sharma and Kanan Malhotra starrer show was shot for many episodes in some beautiful locales of London.

Apart from these shows, currently, the makers of Udaariyaan have gone internationally to shoot for the present track of the show.

The makers are shooting for an interesting track in London.

