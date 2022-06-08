Interesting! Urmila Matondkar recalls a memory from Judaai and it has connection with Janhvi Kapoor, read to know more

MUMBAI: DID Super Moms has always been the most popular show on TV and Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor will be seen boosting these contestants’ morale on the show as she will make a grand appearance in the upcoming episode to promote Good Luck Jerry. However, Urmila Matondkar who is one of the judges of the show made a shocking revelation about her special connection with Janhvi Kapoor.

While all the Super Moms put their best foot forward, it was Sadika Khan and her choreographer Vivek Chachere's performance to Sapna Jahan that grabbed everyone’s attention. In fact, their beautiful act about Sadika’s pregnancy journey left everyone spellbound and emotional. Sadika’s dance even reminded Urmila Matondkar of the time when a pregnant Sridevi was shooting for Judaai.

“I remember, when I was shooting with Sridevi Ji for one of the songs in our film - Judaai, she was pregnant with Janhvi at that time. we spoke about having a connection even before she was born, and I must say it was a really heartwarming moment for us to reconnect about it.”

DID Super Moms is judged by the dynamic actresses Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree, along with ace choreographer Remo Dsouza and hosted by Jay Bhanushali. DID Super Moms premiered on 2nd July and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Zee TV.

Credit: Pinkvilla