INTERESTING! Vaibhav Kapoor starts OBSESSING over Akansha in Sony TV's show Kaamnaa

MUMBAI: Popular entertainment channel Sony TV has some amazing line-up of shows in the upcoming days.

Sony TV has always managed to wow the viewers with its excellent content over the years.

A few days back, the channel saw a new show hitting the small screens which is Kaamnaa.

The show stars Manav Gohil, Abhishek Rawat, and Chandni Sharma in the lead roles.

Manav and Akansha shift to the city of Indore for job purposes.

As per the latest promo, Akansha gets worried seeing how small their house is and how they will adjust here.

Manav will convince her and try to cheer her up. However, there will be a power cut that will irk Akansha more.

On the other hand, Vaibhav Kapoor will see some news on television and yet again witness Akansha.

He won't stop admiring Akansha and he can't get her out of his head.

Vaibhav is getting obsessed with Akansha and things will take a drastic turn soon in Akansha and Manav's life.

Take a look:

