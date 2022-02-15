INTERESTING: Vishal Kotian spends Valentine’s Day with his LADYLOVE Payal Shetty; says, “Although it's been some weeks since I came out of the Bigg Boss house, I have hardly gotten much time to relax”

MUMBAI: Vishal Kotian not only gained immense fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 15 but also gained a lot of love from followers on social media.

This Valentine's Vishal Kotiyan travelled to the Pink City to ring in the day of love with his beloved Payal Shetty. Vishal and Payal are staying in a heritage property in suburban Jaipur.

Vishal who was last seen in Bigg Boss 15, says ‘Although it's been some weeks since I came out of the Bigg Boss house, I have hardly gotten much time to chill and relax. So I was looking for a quick getaway for a while now. Jaipur came to my mind as I wanted to explore a new place. And what better occasion than Valentine's Day. It’s my maiden visit to the city. Also I am more keen to visit cities with historical character. Jaipur fits the bill perfectly. While coming from the airport, I got a glimpse of the city. Its old world charm, historic buildings, broad roads - were enchanting for me.”

