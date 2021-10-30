Interesting! Wagle Ki Duniya: Dakku stops the kids from eating fried food

MUMBAI: SAB TV's Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is one of the most popular television shows.

Starring Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati in the lead roles, it has a huge fan following.

The upcoming episode of the show is set to unfold a lot of interesting drama.

The kids consult Srinivas.

He informs them that by eating a lot of fried food, one can get chest pain.

Dakku reaches on time and stops the kids from eating fried food.

He explains the real meaning of pain to them.

Meanwhile, Atharva makes a rap song and Vidyut uploads it online.

The show is based on characters created by noted cartoonist R. K. Laxman and focuses on the issues of common middle-class Indian man.

