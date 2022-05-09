INTERESTING! This is what Alma Hussein up to after making an exit from Star Plus' Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa has constantly been in the news for all the reasons. 

While the show refuses to leave the first position on the TRP charts, the makers are also making sure that the viewers are constantly hooked to the screen as they introduce interesting storylines. 

A few weeks back, the show saw Paras Kalnawat's exit which came as a huge shocker. 

And now, one more character has made an exit from the drama series which is Alma Hussein who played the character of Sara. 

Alma's exit from the show came as a huge shocker as fans dearly loved her as Sara. 

The actress has already wrapped up the shoot for Anupamaa. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Alma Hussein on her exit from Anupamaa: Sara's character has an open end in the show and she might come back in future

Well, now the diehard fans of the actress are eagerly waiting to see her back on-screen soon. 

But for now, Alma seems to be chilling before she jumps on to another project. 

The actress is constantly making sure to keep her fans updated about her latest whereabouts on Instagram. 

Alma had attended actress Chhavi Hussein's birthday bash and posted several pictures and videos from this fun party. 

The actress chilled out with her family and friends and had a gala time there. 

Well, apart from this, Alma is quite a pro when it comes to making reels and she often posts amazing Instagram reels. 

While Alma chills for now, we eagerly wait to see her back in action soon. 

How much do you miss Alma in Anupamaa? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Woah! Paritosh has a conversation with his daughter

