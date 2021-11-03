Interesting! This is what Amit Tandon has to say about being trolled over his tribute to Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla passed away in September after having a heart attack. The actor's fans, friends, and family members were shocked. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill dedicated a tribute song to her rumoured boyfriend. Amit Tandon has also created a cover and is being mercilessly trolled for the same!

In the past few days, a lot of celebrities have come up with tributes to Sidharth. Bigg Boss contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu also announced a song in memory of SidNaaz. But that did not go down well with fans, who felt it was all being used for publicity and money.

In fact, Shehnaaz was trolled after her tribute song ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’. Now, Amit Tandon is at the receiving end of backlash. Not just him, haters have also targeted his baby daughter and family. #DONTUSESIDHARTHSHUKLA is the latest trend on Twitter.

Reacting to it, Amit said, “My cover of Dil Ko Karaar Aaya was never meant to be a tribute. It was ready four-five months back, but after Sidharth passed away, it would have been insensitive to put it out. I genuinely liked the song, it has been sung well. People started messaging me, ‘You are trying to profit off of him’. These are the same kind of fools who were talking negatively about Shehnaaz, a girl who was literally so close to Sid. Then dude, who am I? Main toh kuchh bhi nahi hoon.”

He added, “If I start responding to each one of them, then God forbid. Some people say, ‘Main tujhe aisa kar dunga’ I said ‘Theek hai, aakar munh pe bolo, dekhta hoon kitne mard ke bacche ho’ because I know they won’t. I have covered Rishi Kapoor ji and Rajesh Khanna ji’s songs also. Am I trying to profit off of them? These stupid people don’t deserve a response, frankly bolun toh inke kaan ke neeche bajana chahiye. Tab samajh mein aayegi.”

Credits: Koimoi