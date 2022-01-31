INTERESTING! This is what Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star cast is up to on the sets and we can't stop adoring them

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain became a brand.

Ekta Kapoor brought two of the most popular faces of the small screens Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar together for a beautiful story.

The viewers showered love and praises for both Sakshi and Ram for their stellar performances.

After a gap of 7 years, Ekta Kapoor came back with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 2 with Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles.

Nakuul and Disha came back after a long time once again for this popular franchise.

We all know how in the previous season Ram and Priya's love story reached each final destination after several obstacles.

The duo married for the sake of their families and eventually, they fell in love.

The makers are introducing several interesting twists and turns in the story to keep the viewers hooked to the screen.

Well, we all know that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has an ensemble star cast.

Apart from Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta who are already big names in the television industry, Ekta Kapoor has roped in some of the finest actors.

Alefia Kapadia, Abhinav Kapoor, Utkarsh Gupta, Shubhaavi Choksey, Reena Aggarwal, Vineet Kumar Chaudhary, Ajay Nagrath, Kanupriya Pandit, Anjum Fakih, Pranav Misshra, Aman Maheshwari, Aanchal Khurana and many more are seen in pivotal roles.

Well, the entire star cast shares a great rapport and it is well-known that the team of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular working teams on the small screens.

Each and every actor is extremely active on social media and never fails to treat their fans with some fun and amazing BTS pictures, videos and Instagram reels.

The actors have shared several beautiful memories from the sets which are simply a delight to watch.

And now, we have a bunch of beautiful pictures to share where we can see what the star cast is up to on the set while they are not shooting for the scene.

Take a look:

Some are super amazing candid moments filled with fun and laughter.

Well, the actors leave no chance to capture these precious moments in lenses.

So, now you definitely know what the actors of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 do when not shooting.

