INTERESTING! This is what Hina Khan upto in Cannes?

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is the first-ever television actress who got a big opportunity to walk the prestigious red carpet of Cannes.

Several celebrities from all over the world get this amazing opportunity to be a part of the Cannes Film Festival.

Bollywood divas like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone among others have been walking the red carpet of Cannes for many years now.

Hina's first appearance in Cannes was a memorable one and this year too she has done wonders.

The actress shared the pictures of her red carpet look and it left several jaws dropping.

Hina opted for ace designer Tarun Tahiliani's outfit and rocked it like a pro.

The actress looked ravishing and beautifully carried this designer piece.

Well, Hina is having a gala time there and has been constantly sharing all the latest updates from Cannes.

Take a look:

Hina is seen gorging on some delicious food before her red carpet appearance. Apart from that, she was seen celebrating Heena Lad's birthday there.

The actress is making the most of it at Cannes.

The diehard fans are awaiting Hina to share more amazing videos and pictures from Cannes.

Hina is popularly known for her roles in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2, and Naagin 5.

She also did movies like Hacked, Unlock, Wishlist, and Lines.

The stunning diva has also done reality shows like Bigg Boss 11 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

