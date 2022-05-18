INTERESTING! This is what Hina Khan upto in Cannes?

Hina's first appearance in Cannes was a memorable one and this year too she has done wonders. The actress shared the pictures of her red carpet look and it left several jaws dropping.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 14:48
INTERESTING! This is what Hina Khan upto in Cannes?

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is the first-ever television actress who got a big opportunity to walk the prestigious red carpet of Cannes. 

Several celebrities from all over the world get this amazing opportunity to be a part of the Cannes Film Festival. 

Bollywood divas like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone among others have been walking the red carpet of Cannes for many years now. 

Hina's first appearance in Cannes was a memorable one and this year too she has done wonders. 

The actress shared the pictures of her red carpet look and it left several jaws dropping.

ALSO READ: Interesting! Take a look at your favourite TV bahus who have ruled the small screen with their shows

Hina opted for ace designer Tarun Tahiliani's outfit and rocked it like a pro. 

The actress looked ravishing and beautifully carried this designer piece.

Well, Hina is having a gala time there and has been constantly sharing all the latest updates from Cannes. 

Take a look:

Hina is seen gorging on some delicious food before her red carpet appearance. Apart from that, she was seen celebrating Heena Lad's birthday there. 

The actress is making the most of it at Cannes. 

The diehard fans are awaiting Hina to share more amazing videos and pictures from Cannes. 

Hina is popularly known for her roles in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2, and Naagin 5. 

She also did movies like Hacked, Unlock, Wishlist, and Lines. 

The stunning diva has also done reality shows like Bigg Boss 11 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Hotness Alert! Hina Khan oozes beauty as she slays these high-slit dresses!

Hina Khan Bigg Boss 11 Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 Naagin 5
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 14:48

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Disha Patani sets the temperature high in this silver shimmery dress; CHECK OUT
MUMBAI: Bollywood hottest heroine Disha Patni, who never disappoints us with her glamorous looks, recently added...
Must read! This is what Shailesh Lodha has shared on social media as he exits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
MUMBAI: Since yesterday, reports of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha quitting the show have...
Unmissable! THIS is how Rakhi Sawant reacts to the rumours of her boyfriend Adil’s entry in Bigg Boss 16
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant is dating a certain Adil Khan Durrani from Mysore. In a media conversation, she...
EXCLUSIVE: Harsh Vashisht speaks about his bond with his Banni Chow Home Delivery actor Pravisht Mishra; says, “Sometimes I wonder how will he manage to pull off a mentally challenged character but he is a treat to watch!”
MUMBAI: Harsh Vashisht is one of the most loved actors on television. He is currently shooting for Banni Chow Home...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: OMG! Anubhav along with his family come to the wedding, Gungun gets ready to face them all
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Woah! Garima shuts Shankar’s mouth, clears her priority
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Recent Stories
disa
Disha Patani sets the temperature high in this silver shimmery dress; CHECK OUT
Latest Video