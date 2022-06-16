Interesting! This is what Shailesh Lodha said when asked about quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows. Along with the show, the cast members are hugely famous among fans. The show is currently making headlines for Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta. Supposedly, he is not succumbing to the several calls he is getting from the show's producer Asit Modi, who's asking him to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Recently, when Shailesh Lodha was at the launch of his new show, Waah Bhai Waah, he was asked if he is quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, but the actor refused to answer and walked away.

Shailesh stated, “Aaj hum yahan Waah Bhai Waah Ke liye hain toh Sirf uski he baatein karte hain.” While the production house is looking out for replacement of Disha Vakani, there’s no update on Shailesh Lodha’s return.

Have a look.

Also read EXCLUSIVE! Jodhaa Akbar fame Sheezan M Khan bags Sony SAB's upcoming show Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul by Peninsula Pictures

About his exit, the portal said not been shooting for the show for the last one month and has no plans to return to the show. He is not very happy with his contract and he feels that his dates are not properly used in the show.

One of the other reasons behind taking this decision is with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the talented actor is not able to explore other opportunities due to the exclusivity factor. He has turned down multiple offers in recent times and now he doesn't want to waste other opportunities that keep coming his way. The production house is trying its best to convince Shailesh to stay back, but looks like the seasoned actor and well-known poet has already made up his mind.

Waah Bhai Waah. has a mix of poetry and comedy with satire on current issues. The actor will not just host it but also put up comic poems. The show will be more like a Kavi Sammelan where several poets will join him in entertaining the audience.

Also read Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Exclusive! Vaishnavi Mcdonald to reenter the show

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: TOI