Interesting! This is what Shraddha Arya did with Karan Johar on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; see the video inside

Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in telly town.

She is known for her performance in shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, Kumkum Bhagya, and Kundali Bhagya.

As earlier reported, actress Shraddha Arya will be a part of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Along with her, Arjun Bijlani will be a part of the film. They would probably romance each other.

But now we came across a video of Shraddha wherein she is seen enjoying her chat with Karan Johar.

So basically a video has gone viral on social media and it is captioned “On set, Rocky, Rani Ki Prem Kahani.”

Well, don’t you feel that Shraddha is super excited and is quite professional when it comes to working?

