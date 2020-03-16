Interesting! This is what Shraddha Arya did with Karan Johar on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; see the video inside

Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in telly town. Now we came across a video of Shraddha wherein she is seen enjoying her chat with Karan Johar.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 14:06
karan-Shraddha

Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in telly town.

Also read: Breaking News! Did Shraddha Arya drop a big hint about quitting Kundali Bhagya?

She is known for her performance in shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, Kumkum Bhagya, and Kundali Bhagya.

As earlier reported, actress Shraddha Arya will be a part of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Along with her, Arjun Bijlani will be a part of the film. They would probably romance each other.

Also read: Good News! Actors Shraddha Arya and Arjun Bijlani bag Dharma Productions’ This project

But now we came across a video of Shraddha wherein she is seen enjoying her chat with Karan Johar.

So basically a video has gone viral on social media and it is captioned “On set, Rocky, Rani Ki Prem Kahani.”

Have a look!

 

Well, don’t you feel that Shraddha is super excited and is quite professional when it comes to working?

Do let us know your views in the comment box below.

Shraddha Arya Preeta Kundali Bhagya Zee TV Zee 5 TellyChakkar Rahul Nagal Instagram TV news TV actress shraddha arya nagal shraddha rahul nagal Anil V Kumar
Latest Video