INTERESTING! This is what Sneha Namanandi aka Shivina upto post her exit from Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sneha Namanandi rose to fame with her debut TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actress portrayed the role of Shivina Sood in the show and was paired opposite Pranav Misshra.

Sneha became a household name for her role Shivina and the viewers were in love with her on-screen bonding with Nakuul Mehta aka Ram Kapoor in the show.

The actress' exit from the show was sudden and it sent shock waves to the ardent viewers of the show.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has witnessed a leap recently which marked the exit of Shivina's character. She was shown dead in the show.

Well, the show's story is slowly progressing but the ardent viewers and Sneha's fans are dearly missing her screen presence.

While Sneha hasn't announced her next project yet, the actress seems to be chilling and making the most of her time by enjoying doing things she loves the most.

Sneha is constantly active on Instagram and keeps posting about her latest whereabouts.

The actress' recent posts shows that she is working out as usual which is one of her favourite hobbies.

Apart from that Sneha is an ardent coffee lover and she keeps sipping cups in her leisure time.

Also, the actress is an entrepreneur and invests her time expanding her business.

Sneha owns a pet cafe which she has named The Pet Station.

It is a pet-friendly cafe for all the furry babies and is quite famous among the celebrities.

Take a look:

Well, it seems Sneha wants to enjoy all her me-time before she gets back into action once again.

