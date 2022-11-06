Interesting! This is what Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Shailesh Lodha is up to now

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows. Along with the show, the cast members are hugely famous among fans. The show is currently making headlines for Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta. The latest development on the actor is that he is not succumbing to the several calls he is getting from the show's producer Asit Modi who's asking him to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Reportedly, the actor has quit the show to explore new creative avenues to satiate the artist in him. While the makers and his co-actors are trying their best to get him back as Taarak Mehta on the show, Shailesh is busy with new projects and meeting popular stars from the industry. Have a look at what he is doing after quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Shailesh is not just an actor par excellence but also a popular Hindi poet and comedian. His poetry and comic timing are widely loved. The actor is making the most of his time by being a part of events where he gets a chance to celebrate Hindi poetry.

Shailesh Lodha recently posted a photo where he could be seen with singer Shankar Mahadevan. Shailesh was all praises for Shankar.

Such is his persona and the popularity of his character in Taarak that Shailesh Lodha got mobbed by fans at a corporate event. He was delighted to be surrounded by the love of his well-wishers.

Not just Shankar Mahadevan, Shailesh also caught up with singer Shaan and had a great time with him. Praising him, Shailesh wrote, "Pride...Such a good singer...such a cultured human being and friend...Met him after a long time and spent some joyful moments together."

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: Romantic! Ranbir’s surprise for Prachi, Rhea interrupts their precious moment

Shailesh Lodha will host a new show Waah Bhai Waah. Reportedly, the show has a mix of poetry and comedy with satire on current issues. The actor will not just host it but also put up comic poems. The show will be more like a Kavi Sammelan where several poets will join the actor in entertaining the audience.

There are a few theories floating about Shailesh's firm decision. Firstly, Dilip Joshi and Shailesh Lodha do not get along. Secondly, Shailesh was unhappy with the less footage that he has been getting despite the show having run 14 years. Thirdly, many actors from the show ganged up against Taarak.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: Jealousy! Rhea envies Prachi and Ranbir's romantic dance

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: TOI