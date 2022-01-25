INTERESTING! Whenever CID comes back, it will be in a different and interesting format: Shivaji Satnam

MUMBAI : Actor Shivaji Satam has been doing Marathi and Hindi movies since 1975. But he became a household name when he played ACP Pradyuman in CID, which ran for 20 years.

But after the show went off air in 2018 one hasn't seen Shivaji Satam on screen.

The pandemic has been tough on everyone. But Shivaji did shoot during this time. "I did Marathi movie and I also did a few ads," he says. He is impressed with the way youngsters work. "I really like how these youngsters work. They are very clear about what they want. I like the energy which is why I enjoy working with younger people and also adapting and learning from them," he says.

Coming back to CID, there have been talks about the show coming back or a show on similar lines being made. Satam says,"It's work in progress. It's not easy to bring it back but yes everyone is working on it. We need to look for a channel and various other things. When everything falls into place, it will take off. But yes, whenever it comes back, it will be in a different and interesting format."

CREDIT: TOI