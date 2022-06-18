INTERESTING! Will Armaan turn positive and truly fall in love with Saumya in Sony TV's Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye? - Vijayendra Kumeria spills exciting beans on the track

MUMBAI : TV's handsome star Vijayendra Kumeria is one of the most popular names on small screens.

The actor has been a part of the showbiz industry for several years and has managed to establish a name for himself over his long career span.

Vijayendra is currently ruling several hearts with his amazing performance in Sony TV's show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye.

The actor is playing the role of a producer in the show and his character name is Armaan Oberoi.

Vijayendra is seen in a very different avatar in the show and is paired opposite actress Vidhi Pandya.

Well, the current storyline of the show is witnessing how Saumya is struggling to survive after her separation from Armaan.

But Armaan who lost custody of his kids to Saumya is trying his best to make her life a living hell and prove her a careless mother so that he can win back his kids and also satisfy his ego.

The viewers are now waiting to see how the storyline further unfolds.

In his recent question and answer session with fans on Instagram, the viewers had the same questions.

Vijayendra acknowledged those questions and had some interesting answers to the fans' questions.

One of the viewers asked Vijayendra, ''Will Armaan ever change in the show?''

The actor said, ''I have no idea about it. I guess the makers, writers and the creators will be in a better position to answer this question.''

Another fan asked, ''When will Armaan start loving Saumya?''

Answering this, the handsome hunk said, ''Armaan will start loving Saumya in a true way whenever the script demands.''

Armaan has his own style and persona which makes his character a huge hit.

A fan asked Vijayendra, ''What is Armaan's favourite dialogue?''

Vijayendra was sporty enough to say that dialogue in Armaan's style and replied, ''That's all.''

Apart from answering the questions related to Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, the actor was also asked about his favourite things.

One fan asked Vijayendra about his favourite character so far he has played in his career, the actor was quick to respond saying, ''Hands down, it has to be Suraj from Colors' show Udaan. It is one of my favourites.''

Well, Vijayendra has spilled some exciting details about Armaan's character and we can't wait to see the episodes ahead.

