Interesting! Will Shehnaaz Gill romance Jassie Gill in ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’?

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill created a big name for herself after being part of the reality show, Bigg Boss 13. Salman Khan is very fond of the actress and we’ll soon get to see her in his film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film is reportedly going to have a December release this year.

The actress is often praised for her optimistic and bubbly persona and the fans love her for her gorgeous fashion sense. Shehnaaz’s friendship with Siddharth became the highlight of the season 13 of Bigg Boss and the actress often gets emotional over losing him. The fans started shipping them together by calling them, ‘Sidnaaz’.

The actress made her acting debut with the Punjabi movie, ‘Honsla Rakh’, which also starred Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa. Recently, reports started coming in about her Bollywood debut and about how excited and overwhelmed the actress was about the same.

As per a latest report by another news portal, Shehnaaz will be seen romancing singer-actor, Jassie Gill in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Shehnaaz is said to play a pivotal role in the film and will have a cute plot opposite Jassie.

Raghav Juyal will romance Malvika Sharma reportedly in the film according to reports and the filmmakers are still looking for some actors to fill in the remaining roles. The film already features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, among other big names and Salman had even released his look from the film.

