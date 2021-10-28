Interesting! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu refuses to take VIP patients over needy ones

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is revolving around Abhimanyu’s fight with his father.

Abhimanyu’s father Dr Harshwardhan Birla wants him to treat the daughter of a health minister rather than a charity patient.

Abhimanyu will firmly defend his integrity as he refuses to consult the health minster’s daughter over a poor child kn distress.

He will be seen verbally bashing his father for switching his appointments without consulting him.

The tension between Abhimanyu and his father is very evident as Abhimanyu will call his father Sir instead of Dad.

Dr Abhimanyu is a very famous doctor but he puts his focus more on charity cases rather than making money.

Will Abhimanyu be able to live on his own terms and conditions?

Credits: Serial Gossip