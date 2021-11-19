INTERESTING! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Karishma Sawant always wanted to be an ACTRESS

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Sirat and Kartik's Jodi is the most adored onscreen duo at present.

With the current promo post the leap, we see how Aarohi has grown up to be a strong yet proud girl and Akshara is the giving one. Well, the sisters are all set to have a love triangle with Abhimanyu aka Harshad's entry. The story is that Aarohi is head over heels for Abhimanyu but he seems to have fallen for Akshara.

The show will unfold a new story with grown-up Akshara, Kairav, and Aarohi. It was earlier updated that Pranali Rathod has been roped in for the show as Akshara, Mayank Arora as Kairav, Harshad Chopda to play Abhimanyu, and Karishma Sawant to play Aarohi in the show post the leap.

We got in touch with the gorgeous Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant and asked her about her bond with Pranali and Harshad, keeping fit, and more. Check out what the beauteous had to reply.

What is it like shooting for your show in the midst of this new normal?

We are taking all the necessary precautions. Everybody is masked and regular sanitisations are being taken care of. I guess we are all getting used to the new normal now.

How did you spend your time during the lockdown?

Things did change a lot after the pandemic. I would usually work out or engage in some sports to kill time during the lockdown. Watching TV shows and web series was another thing I loved doing. I also spent a lot of time with my family which I otherwise couldn’t due to my travel schedule and work commitments.

Did you always want to be an actress?

The answer is a big YES. Being an actress was not something I have thought of overnight. I have worked hard towards this dream at every stage of life. It is my passion and determination that have brought me here today.

What is the one thing you want to do once the Lockdown is lifted fully in the country?

I am missing my regular lifestyle a lot. Going to the cinemas, travelling, or even dining with friends and family will be on the top of my list.

