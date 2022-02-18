INTERESTING! You have to keep healthy mentally and physically or else you won’t be able to cope up with the pressure: Vijayendra Kumeria on DIGITIZATION

MUMBAI: Known for shows such as Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, Shastri Sisters, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, and Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, actor Vijayendra Kumeria says that “digitalisation is the new way of life” and we cannot deny that.

He says, “Today’s world is about having options. When it comes to entertainment too, people watch what they want to and when they want to. The attention span and patience of the audience is no more like it used to be in the past. For makers or creators, it's a challenge to keep their viewers glued and maybe that's the reason that we are able to get more and more quality content across mediums,” he adds.

The pace of working is very fast in all the industries, including showbiz, and that is somewhere causing the unsaid mental fatigue. Sharing his viewpoint, the actor says, “Deadlines are set and to achieve them you have to work really hard. Planning your day well and working smart is the only option to deal with this. You have to make some changes in your lifestyle and keep yourself fit and healthy mentally and physically or else you won’t be able to cope up with the pressure.”

CREDIT: TOI