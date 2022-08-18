INTERESTING! Yuvan and Banni are up to something Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery; here's a sneak peek

Banni is facing a hard time in Yuvan's family as Manini will not let her live peacefully. The viewers are quite excited to see how the story unfolds as Banni and Yuvan's married life has kickstarted. 

MUMBAI : Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most popular shows of current times. 

The show hit the small screens a few months ago with Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta in the lead roles.

Pravisht plays the role of Yuvan and Ulka is seen as Banni in the show. 

The duo's fresh pairing is loved by the viewers.

We all know that the show is witnessing a lot of amazing twists and turns in the story which is leaving the viewers intrigued. 

Well, we came across some BTS videos of the upcoming track where Yuvan and Banni are up to something. 

Take a look:

The sequences which Ulka and Pravisht are shooting seem quite interesting. 

How excited are you for the upcoming drama in Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery? Tell us in the comments.

Banni Chow Home Delivery is produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal.  

It is inspired by a Bengali show Khukumoni Home Delivery which is aired on Star Jalsha. 

The show also stars Parvati Sehgal, Rajendra Chawla, Ayush Anand, Priyank Tatariya, Pooja Singh, Sheetal Jaiswal, and Payal Gupta among others. 

