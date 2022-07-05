INTERESTING! Ziddi Dil Maane Na fame Kaveri Priyam opens up about the time she decided to become an actor, her first paycheck and much more

Ziddi Dil Maane Na hit the small screens last year and is doing extremely well ever since the beginning. The viewers got to see Kaveri in a totally different avatar in this show and they loved it.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 12:51
INTERESTING! Ziddi Dil Maane Na fame Kaveri Priyam opens up on the time she decided to become an actor, her first paycheck and m

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Kaveri Priyam is seen in a lead role in Sony SAB's show Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

Kaveri is portraying the character of Monami in the show and is paired opposite TV hottie, Shaalien Malhotra.

Ziddi Dil Maane Na hit the small screens last year and is doing extremely well ever since the beginning. 

The viewers got to see Kaveri in a totally different avatar in this show and they loved it.

Well, Kaveri has always spoken about the show, her character, and her experience with the cast.

Now in a fun interview with TellyChakkar, Kaveri revealed all her firsts. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Param turns negative and joins hands with terrorists for his mission in Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na

The first time you decided to become an actor...

It was around 6 years ago when I was in Delhi. I was preparing for Government Services and was a little bit clueless. I always wanted to be an actor ever since my childhood. However, I had no clue how to go about it.

The first time you gave an audition...

I gave my first audition in Delhi for theatre. I wanted to know what I should learn about acting.

First time you earned money, what was the amount, and what did you do with it?

My first paycheck was 5000 rupees. I gave that money to my parents.

First time when you had a close bond with your co-star...

I had done my first short film, and while we are hardly in touch right now, but it was Saurav Sethi.

First time you met a celebrity...

I had seen Divyanka Tripathi while I was heading somewhere. She gave me a sweet smile and I was flattered.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Shaalien Malhotra to play a DOUBLE ROLE in Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na

Sony Sab Ziddi Dil Maane Na Kaveri Priyam Shaalien Malhotra Aditya Deshmukh Simple Kaul Kunal Karan Kapoor Diljot Chhabra Angad Hasija Amitt K Singh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 12:51

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupama: Revelation! Vanraj tells Anupama the truth about his evil intentions
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Unbelievable! Rakul Preet Singh shed 10 kg in 50 days for Ajay Devgn starrer THIS film, deets inside
MUMBAI: Actress Rakul Preet Singh is one of the well-known actresses of the Indian film industry who marked her debut...
Swaran Ghar: High Drama! Vikram goes to Ajit’s pind to find proof, Ajit follows
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions. It explores the strained...
EXCLUSIVE! Abhishek Rawat opens up on his character in Sony TV's Kaamnaa, shares the kind of response he gets from the viewers, reveals he is not willing to see any changes in Manav's character and much more
MUMBAI: Abhishek Rawat is currently seen in Sony TV's show Kaamnaa. The actor is playing the role of Manav in the show...
EXCLUSIVE! Tanishq Rana and Stuti Trivedi BAG Sony LIV's Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.Also read:...
Wedding Blossoms! South actress Nayanthara to tie the knot with her beau Vignesh Shivan on June 9th
MUMBAI: Lady Superstar from the South Film Industry Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan have been dating each other...
Recent Stories
Unbelievable! Rakul Preet Singh shed 10 kg in 50 days for Ajay Devgn starrer THIS film, deets inside
Unbelievable! Rakul Preet Singh shed 10 kg in 50 days for Ajay Devgn starrer THIS film, deets inside
Latest Video