INTERESTING! Ziddi Dil Maane Na fame Kaveri Priyam opens up about the time she decided to become an actor, her first paycheck and much more

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Kaveri Priyam is seen in a lead role in Sony SAB's show Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

Kaveri is portraying the character of Monami in the show and is paired opposite TV hottie, Shaalien Malhotra.

Ziddi Dil Maane Na hit the small screens last year and is doing extremely well ever since the beginning.

The viewers got to see Kaveri in a totally different avatar in this show and they loved it.

Well, Kaveri has always spoken about the show, her character, and her experience with the cast.

Now in a fun interview with TellyChakkar, Kaveri revealed all her firsts.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Param turns negative and joins hands with terrorists for his mission in Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na

The first time you decided to become an actor...

It was around 6 years ago when I was in Delhi. I was preparing for Government Services and was a little bit clueless. I always wanted to be an actor ever since my childhood. However, I had no clue how to go about it.

The first time you gave an audition...

I gave my first audition in Delhi for theatre. I wanted to know what I should learn about acting.

First time you earned money, what was the amount, and what did you do with it?

My first paycheck was 5000 rupees. I gave that money to my parents.

First time when you had a close bond with your co-star...

I had done my first short film, and while we are hardly in touch right now, but it was Saurav Sethi.

First time you met a celebrity...

I had seen Divyanka Tripathi while I was heading somewhere. She gave me a sweet smile and I was flattered.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Shaalien Malhotra to play a DOUBLE ROLE in Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na